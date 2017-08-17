Scott Sinclair: I raised my game against Astana

The Celtic forward said he addressed negatives from last season in the 5-0 win.

Scott Sinclair scored two of Celtic's five goals against Astana and said he had worked to hit his best in European competition.

The win against the Kazakh champions all but put Celtic in the group stage of the Champions League and Sinclair said he had fun helping his side to the brink of achieving one of their main goals for the season.

"I enjoyed it," he said. "It's always best when you get the win and you win by that much.

"I thought we played very well and now we've only got one more game to go."

The forward, who was Player of the Year last season, said that he had also taken personal pride in his performance after critics thought he failed to match domestic form in Europe last season.

"This is the feeling for myself, I always want to raise my game for these kind of games," he said.

"Last year the only negative people have been saying about me was about raising my game in this competition.

"Every game I go into now, whether it's the league or no matter what, I give it my all and give it 100%."



