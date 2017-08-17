Challenge Cup wrap: Rangers and Dundee Colts drop out

The four remaining Challenge Cup first round fixtures took place on Wednesday.

Dumbarton's Kyle Hutton (centre) in action with Rangers U20's Jason Holt (L) and Jordan Houston. SNS

The four remaining fixtures in the first round of the Challenge Cup saw two more Premiership Colt teams drop out of the competition.

Rangers and Dundee's youth sides will take no further part, joining Celtic, Hibernian, Kilmarnock and St Johnstone's kids on the sidelines after they were also knocked out on Tuesday.

The Ibrox Colts lost 2-1 to Dumbarton with Calum Gallagher and Mark Stewart scoring for the home side.

Ryan Hardie pulled one back with 18 minutes to go but it was too little too late in torrid conditions.

Dundee managed to mount a two-goal comeback when they were trailing 3-0 to Alloa, but Craig Malcolm struck an 89th minute goal to sink them 4-2.

There was joy for Motherwell's youngsters however, as they beat Queen's Park 2-1 at Stirling Albion's Forthbank.

And Ayr United continued their outstanding form this season with a 5-1 win over East Stirlingshire. Craig Moore netted his eighth goal of the campaign, and the club's 28th in just eight games. Hibernian are the only team to defeat Ayr this season.

Catch up with Tuesday's first round results HERE. The draw for the second round will be held at 1pm on Thursday.

First round results