Transfer Talk: Armstrong agrees deal, McClaren U-turn

Stuart Armstrong: Midfielder due to celebrate signing new contract this week. SNS

Celtic fans may not have been treated to a Patrick Roberts appearance last night but they saw their side all but book their place in the Champions League group stages.

That emphatc 5-0 win over Astana came just hours after they were greeted with some positive Stuart Armstrong news.

The midfielder has agreed a new contract and is set to sign the deal before the weekend. The saga is almost at an end.

Meanwhile, Steve McClaren has declared he is still interested in the Hearts job after turning down a consultancy role in Israel.

Across the city, Hibernian are close to agreeing a loan deal for Manchester City youngster Brandon Barker.

Scotland midfielder, Olivier Burke, meanwhile, could be on the verge of bringing his Bundesliga spell to an end after failing to get a consistent run of starts for RB Leipzig.

