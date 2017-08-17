Celtic set to bank £26.4m for Champions League qualification

The Scottish champions are 5-0 up after the first-leg play-off against Astana.

Celebrations: Celtic in line for financial windfall. SNS

Celtic will earn €29m (£26.4m) if they complete the job against Astana and qualify for the Champions League group stages.

Brendan Rodgers' side defeated their Kazakh opponents 5-0 in the first leg of the play-offs and will look to seal their place in the return tie next Tuesday.

Defeating Astana over the two legs and securing their place in next Thursday's draw will immediately net the Scottish champions €12.7m (£11.6m).

Television revenue would add €14.3m (£13m) on top of the €2m (£1.8m) they will secure for winning the play-offs.

All figures are prize money from UEFA only and do not include further revenue from ticket sales and commercial activities.

The windfall will continue to rise if Celtic pull off positive results in the group stages.

They are guaranteed €1.5m (£1.37m) for every win recorded and €500,000 (£455,000) for every draw.

Should Celtic progress into the last 16 and then get knocked out, they will secure an additional bonus of €6m (£5.5m).

Elimination in the quarter-finals would net them an additional €6.5m (£6m) or the semi-finals €7.5m (£6.8m).

The winners of the Champions League receive a final bonus payment of €15.5m (£14.1m) while the runners-up get €11m (£10m).

Celtic's potential payout can also be calculated should they, hypothetically, replicate their run to the knockout stages in the 2012/13 season.

By winning three group games and drawing one, like they did the year they faced Barcelona, Spartak Moscow and Benfica, before facing Juventus in the last 16, they would net €40m (£36.4m).

At a glance

Guaranteed revenues

Play-off revenues: €2m (£1.8m)

Group stage participation: €12.7m (£11.6m)

TV market pool: €14.3m (£13m)

Potential revenues

Group stage win: €1.5m (£1.37m)

Group stage draw: €500,000 (£455,000)

Last 16 qualification: €6m (£5.5m)

Europa League payouts

The Scottish clubs that took part in the Europa League qualifiers this season will receive a minimum of almost £200,000.

Rangers and St Johnstone, who were both knocked out in the first qualifying round, will earn €200,000 (£182,000) while Aberdeen, who reached the third qualifying round, will net €430,000 (£391,400).

Other clubs will benefit

There is good news for the rest of Scotland's top flight clubs as well. Should Celtic secure their place in the Champions League, the 11 other Premiership clubs will share a pot of €4.4m (£4m).

Divided between them, each side will receive €401,000 (£365,000) but this must be spent on youth development.