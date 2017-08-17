Well's Charles Dunne wins one of two red card appeals

Trevor Carson was unsuccessful appealing his red card against St Johnstone though.

Motherwell's Charles Dunne has won one of two appeals against the red cards he was shown last week.

The defender was dismissed against Ross County in the League Cup, before suffering the same punishment four days later in the Premiership against St Johnstone.

The judicial panel rescinded his red card from the weekend, which was originally given for denying a goalscoring opportunity, after the club argued he had not made contact.

His ban for being sent off in the League Cup will stand, however, and he will miss the quarter final against Aberdeen on September 21.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Trevor Carson will miss Saturday's league fixture against Ross County after failing to win his appeal. He was dismissed for handling the ball outside of the box in the 4-1 defeat to St Johnstone.

Carl McHugh will also miss the game after being sent off last weekend for two yellow cards.