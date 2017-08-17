Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack wins appeal over red card

The midfielder was sent off following a clash with Hibs forward Anthony Stokes.

Ryan Jack has been successful in an appeal against his red card from Saturday's Premiership match against Hibernian.

Jack was sent off by referee John Beaton for violent conduct in the 3-2 defeat, with television cameras showing the former Aberdeen midfielder move his head towards Hibs striker Anthony Stokes.

The dismissal meant Jack was set to miss league matches against Hearts and Ross County but the midfielder lodged an appeal.

The case was heard by an independent panel at Hampden on Thursday and Beaton's decision was overturned.