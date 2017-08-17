Isma Goncalves to face Rangers after red card rescinded 

Hearts have lodged a successful appeal over his sending-off at Kilmarnock.

Sent off: Isma Goncalves is dismissed by referee Stephen Finnie in the 1-0 win over Kilmarnock. SNS

Isma Goncalves is available for selection for Hearts' Premiership match with Rangers this weekend after his red card picked up against Kilmarnock was rescinded.

The striker was sent off after an off the ball clash with Killie defender Kirk Broadfoot at Rugby Park.

Hearts appeal against the 26-year-old's dismissal was successful on Thursday, meaning he returns to Jon Daly's squad for the trip to Ibrox.

Elsewhere, midfielder Don Cowie has signed a one-year contract extension to tie him to the Tynecastle outfit until 2019.