Rangers fans' statement 'laughable', says Neil Lennon

Laura Brannan

Club 1872 commented on the Hibs boss' actions as his side beat Rangers.

Neil Lennon: Statement 'looked like it was written by a 15-year-old'.
Neil Lennon has called the statement issued by a Rangers supporters group "laughable" and said it read like it was written by a 15-year-old.

Club 1872, who are the second largest shareholders of Rangers, commented on the Hibernian manager's actions during the Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox last Saturday which saw the visitors win 3-2.

Lennon gestured to the home support during celebrations, sparking outrage from the stands and complaints to the police.

Police Scotland later said they would not take action against him.

A 54-year-old man was arrested over alleged offensive and threatening comments about Lennon on social media.

The group published a statement following the defeat, commending "the restraint of the Rangers support following a clear attempt by Hibernian manager, Neil Lennon, to incite trouble".

They accused the Northern Irishman of having "previous for abusing and goading both Rangers staff and supporters" and playing "the victim when things did not go his way".

Lennon said: "It was laughable and insignificant. I've never heard of them. It looked like it was written by a 15-year-old.

"I was aware of it but I don't need to comment on it."

'From my point of view we went to Ibrox in a really hostile environment, stood up to the challenge and came away with a fantastic three points.'
Neil Lennon

The Hibs boss continued by saying reports of objects being thrown at him were blown out of proportion, with it only being a packet of soft mints.

He went on to criticise the reporting of the game, asking "Why was it front page news?

"There's so much more going on in Scotland and around the world and there I find myself on the Monday, front page news for celebrating a goal. It's disproportionate.

"The fallout is not my fault, the fallout is driven by yourselves, the media. I gave an answer to a question on Saturday and said I celebrated a goal. That should have been the end of it but obviously it wasn't.

"People are saying there were complaints made to the police about me but I'm sure there were various other complaints made to the police about other things going on in the stadium, but that wasn't reported."

He continued: "We won the game, it's a massive distraction and deflection from what my players did, the way we set the team out and the football that we played.

"From my point of view we went to Ibrox in a really hostile environment, stood up to the challenge and came away with a fantastic three points.

"And I think that's been really poorly overlooked by the mainstream media."

He added: "You don't write about the football, you write about me celebrating a goal, or contentious decisions in the game - which by the way - we could have had a player sent off, they could have had more players sent off but we don't go on about it.

"We had a perfectly good goal disallowed and we missed umpteen chances in the second half to win the game more comfortably but that's irrelevant to some people, that just gets overlooked."

