  • STV
  • MySTV

Rangers prepare for bad refereeing decisions in training

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Derek McLaughlin

Pedro Caixinha says he is working to help his players control 'emotional balance'.

Preparation: Caixinha is testing his players with bad calls.
Preparation: Caixinha is testing his players with bad calls. SNS Group

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has revealed he has been training his players to deal with bad refereeing decisions.

Caixinha was frustrated by referee John Beaton's performance in the 3-2 home defeat to Hibernian when Ryan Jack was dismissed for violent conduct. The red card was overturned on appeal.

The Rangers manager stressed the need for his side to complete games with 11 men and said to help them deal with adverse decisions he had been throwing bad calls into training sessions.

"For my players, I can try to get them to control the emotional balance," he explained.

"Sometimes we will take a bad refereeing decision here in the training session to make them understand that things are going in that direction and might happen.

"That's the only way you can train in those circumstances and allow the players to be focused on the tasks."

He added: "That's what we did with part of the analysis after the match. But I cannot control what the other players from the opposition teams are doing. I can just control mine.

"I hope that mine have that focus because one of the points we have definitely is to finish all the matches with 11."

Caixinha also said part of his analysis and preparation work in terms of the opposition would involve looking for individuals who may be involved in flashpoints.

"Look, the opponents will play the football they want," he said. "It's not up to me to comment on that.

"I just need to understand what is going on and what type of opponent we are going to face and what type of behaviours might come from that opponent.

"It's something we analyse and speak to our players about. We look at the way they play and the way they behave in order for us to be ready."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1395878-ryan-jack-red-card-appeal/ | default

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.