Rangers prepare for bad refereeing decisions in training

Pedro Caixinha says he is working to help his players control 'emotional balance'.

Preparation: Caixinha is testing his players with bad calls. SNS Group

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has revealed he has been training his players to deal with bad refereeing decisions.

Caixinha was frustrated by referee John Beaton's performance in the 3-2 home defeat to Hibernian when Ryan Jack was dismissed for violent conduct. The red card was overturned on appeal.

The Rangers manager stressed the need for his side to complete games with 11 men and said to help them deal with adverse decisions he had been throwing bad calls into training sessions.

"For my players, I can try to get them to control the emotional balance," he explained.

"Sometimes we will take a bad refereeing decision here in the training session to make them understand that things are going in that direction and might happen.

"That's the only way you can train in those circumstances and allow the players to be focused on the tasks."

He added: "That's what we did with part of the analysis after the match. But I cannot control what the other players from the opposition teams are doing. I can just control mine.

"I hope that mine have that focus because one of the points we have definitely is to finish all the matches with 11."

Caixinha also said part of his analysis and preparation work in terms of the opposition would involve looking for individuals who may be involved in flashpoints.

"Look, the opponents will play the football they want," he said. "It's not up to me to comment on that.

"I just need to understand what is going on and what type of opponent we are going to face and what type of behaviours might come from that opponent.

"It's something we analyse and speak to our players about. We look at the way they play and the way they behave in order for us to be ready."