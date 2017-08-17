Challenge Cup draw: Full list of second round fixtures

Teams from Wales, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland enter the competition.

Dundee United: Terrors are the holders of the trophy. SNS Group

Challenge Cup holders Dundee United will play Alloa Athletic in the second round after avoiding a tie against Irish, Northern Irish or Welsh opponents.

Two sides from each of the countries were included in the second round draw, which paired Ray McKinnon's side with the Wasps at home.

Ireland's Sligo Rovers will face Falkirk while Bray Wanderers meet Elgin.

The New Saints and Connah's Quay Nomads from Wales were drawn against Livingston and Dumbarton respectively.

Northern Ireland's Linfield will play Albion Rovers or Spartans, depending on the outcome of the Coatbridge side's ineligible player that was fielded on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Crusaders have been drawn against Motherwell Colts, one of only six Premiership youth sides remaining in the competition.

The second round ties will be played across the weekend of September 2/3.

Challenge Cup second round draw

Sligo Rovers v Falkirk

Elgin City v Bray Wanderers

Crusaders v Motherwell Colts

Albion Rovers or Spartans v Linfield

The New Saints v Livingston

Dumbarton v Connah's Quay Nomads

Peterhead v Annan Athletic

Dundee United v Alloa Athletic

Berwick Rangers v Queen of the South

St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian Colts

Hamilton Academical Colts v Cove Rangers

Aberdeen Colts v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Ayr United v Montrose

Stranraer v Partick Thistle Colts

Buckie Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic

Raith Rovers v Ross County Colts