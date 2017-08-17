Challenge Cup draw: Full list of second round fixtures
Teams from Wales, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland enter the competition.
Challenge Cup holders Dundee United will play Alloa Athletic in the second round after avoiding a tie against Irish, Northern Irish or Welsh opponents.
Two sides from each of the countries were included in the second round draw, which paired Ray McKinnon's side with the Wasps at home.
Ireland's Sligo Rovers will face Falkirk while Bray Wanderers meet Elgin.
The New Saints and Connah's Quay Nomads from Wales were drawn against Livingston and Dumbarton respectively.
Northern Ireland's Linfield will play Albion Rovers or Spartans, depending on the outcome of the Coatbridge side's ineligible player that was fielded on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Crusaders have been drawn against Motherwell Colts, one of only six Premiership youth sides remaining in the competition.
The second round ties will be played across the weekend of September 2/3.
Challenge Cup second round draw
- Sligo Rovers v Falkirk
- Elgin City v Bray Wanderers
- Crusaders v Motherwell Colts
- Albion Rovers or Spartans v Linfield
- The New Saints v Livingston
- Dumbarton v Connah's Quay Nomads
- Peterhead v Annan Athletic
- Dundee United v Alloa Athletic
- Berwick Rangers v Queen of the South
- St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian Colts
- Hamilton Academical Colts v Cove Rangers
- Aberdeen Colts v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
- Ayr United v Montrose
- Stranraer v Partick Thistle Colts
- Buckie Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic
- Raith Rovers v Ross County Colts