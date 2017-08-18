Watch highlights of Celtic's 5-0 win against Astana

The Scottish champions have one foot in the group stage after a huge win.

Celtic all but booked their place in the Champions League group stages with an emphatic 5-0 win over Astana in the first leg of their play-off tie.

The Scottish champions travel to Kazakhstan for the return leg on Tuesday but built up what looks like an unassailable lead on a memorable European night at Celtic Park.

Celtic took the lead on 32 minutes when Tom Rogic made a jinking run through the Astana defence and his shot was diverted into his own net by Yevgeny Postnikov.

The Scottish champions doubled their lead before half time through Scott Sinclair and it was the English winger who opened up real distance between the sides when he raced through to slot the ball through Aleksandr Mokin's legs to make it 3-0 on the hour mark.

Leigh Griffiths, restored to the starting line-up, set up James Forrest to roll in the fourth from a narrow angle in the 78th minute. The Scotland striker then made it 5-0 with a deflected shot in the dying minutes.