Andy Considine: My thoughts go out to Jimmy Calderwood

The former Dons boss revealed on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with dementia.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5543821954001-andy-considine-pays-tribute-to-jimmy-calderwood.jpg" />

Andy Considine says he is thinking of Jimmy Calderwood after hearing about his battle with dementia.

The former Dons boss revealed he is living with early onset Alzheimer's disease on Wednesday.

Considine was quick to pay homage to the man under whom he became an established first-team player.

"Obviously, it's an awful thing," said Considine. "My thoughts go out to him and his family. I played a lot of my early days under Jimmy so I've got a lot to thank him for.

"I hope he is getting well looked after and is all right."

The 30-year-old defender joined a select group of Dons to have appeared 400 times for the club when he played in the 2-1 win over Ross County in Dingwall last weekend.

He said: "It's an honour to be amongst those names, Bobby Clark, Jim Leighton, Alex McLeish, Russell Anderson.

"It's fantastic, as a young boy to have thought I'd reach that milestone is a dream come true.

Asked if this is the best squad he has been a part of throughout his career, Considine pointed to the side managed by Calderwood that held German giants Bayern Munich to a 2-2 draw.

He said that team is the yardstick to measure the current stars against.

Considine said: "I think the squad that we had when Jimmy was here, just before our run in Europe, was very strong. It had a number of internationalists in that squad, Scottish internationalists. It was very strong squad.

"But we have almost built it back up again, the manager has come in and built up much and such the same squad.

"There is a lot of experience and plenty of youth, I would say it is definitely up there with the strongest I have been a part of."