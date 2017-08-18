Hibernian sign Manchester City winger on season-long loan

Brandon Barker has joined Neil Lennon's side , subject to international clearance.

Loan: Barker has joined Hibs. SNS Group

Hibernian have announced the signing of Brandon Barker on loan from Manchester City.

The 20-year old winger has signed a season-long deal at Easter Road, subject to international clearance.

Barker is a product of City's youth system, who has played on loan for Rotherham United and NAC Breda in the last two seasons.

"It feels great and I can't wait to get playing football again," the player told Hibs' official website. It's a great club and a great city to be in, so I'm really looking forward to it.

"The manager said that it is a good place for me to come and carry on learning my trade and that it is a great platform for me to come and show everyone what I can do.

"He believes in me, so hopefully I can make everyone else believe in me."

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon said: "He is a player that I have admired for a long, long time. When I was manager at Bolton I went to see him on a couple of occasions and I was really impressed with him.

"I think he is a very good, talented young footballer. He's been well-coached and spent time on loan at Rotherham and NAC Breda. He is a very exciting young player and one I am delighted to have here at the club."