Aberdeen fined £9100 by UEFA over Cyprus crowd trouble 

The club were also warned about travelling without stewards for future games.

Trouble: The match was marred by violent scenes. SNS

Aberdeen have been fined €10,000 (£9100) by UEFA over crowd trouble in their Europa League qualifying match against Apollon Limassol.

Travelling supporters clashed with stewards and police following Aberdeen's 2-0 defeat at the AEK Arena in Larnaca at the start of August.

Both clubs were charged by the governing body in the aftermath.

UEFA's disciplinary panel met on Thursday to consider the case and levied a fine against Aberdeen for the behaviour of their fans.

The club has also received a warning for having no stewards travelling with their fans, which is a breach of the competition's security regulations .

Apollon Limassol had been charged with setting off fireworks, throwing missiles and the improper conduct of their team. They have been fined €27,500 (£25,000).

Cypriot riot police were forced to enter the stands during the match, using pepper spray and batons after fighting broke out.

The Pittodrie club launched their own investigation after two travelling supporters were left in hospital in Larnaca.

One fan had a fractured knee and another required stitches after supporters fought among themselves and with security staff and police.