  • STV
  • MySTV

Aberdeen fined £9100 by UEFA over Cyprus crowd trouble 

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The club were also warned about travelling without stewards for future games.

Trouble: The match was marred by violent scenes.
Trouble: The match was marred by violent scenes. SNS

Aberdeen have been fined €10,000 (£9100) by UEFA over crowd trouble in their Europa League qualifying match against Apollon Limassol.

Travelling supporters clashed with stewards and police following Aberdeen's 2-0 defeat at the AEK Arena in Larnaca at the start of August. 

Both clubs were charged by the governing body in the aftermath.

UEFA's disciplinary panel met on Thursday to consider the case and levied a fine against Aberdeen for the behaviour of their fans. 

The club has also received a warning for having no stewards travelling with their fans, which is a breach of the competition's security regulations .

Apollon Limassol had been charged with setting off fireworks, throwing missiles and the improper conduct of their team. They have been fined €27,500 (£25,000).

Cypriot riot police were forced to enter the stands during the match, using pepper spray and batons after fighting broke out.

The Pittodrie club launched their own investigation after two travelling supporters were left in hospital in Larnaca.

One fan had a fractured knee and another required stitches after supporters fought among themselves and with security staff and police.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.