Louis Moult will not sign new contract with Motherwell

Decision: Moult will not commit to Motherwell.

Motherwell striker Louis Moult has rejected a new contract offer from the club.

The striker has said he will not sign a new deal at Fir Park.

The club had made an offer to extend the player's stay which would have made him the highest-paid player in manager Stephen Robinson's squad.

Moult's existing contract runs out at the end of the season and the player will be free to talk to other clubs in January unless Motherwell decide to sell the player rather than lose him for free next summer.

Rangers and Aberdeen were both interested in the forward, with the Dons being unsuccessful in a move to take Moult to Pittodrie earlier this summer.

The 25-year old has been an important figure for the Steelmen, scoring 30 goals for the club in the last two seasons.