  • STV
  • MySTV

Talking points for this weekend's Scottish football

Daryn MacRae

We look at where the big stories may come from in the weekend's fixtures.

Stuart Armstrong: The midfielder has penned a new two-year deal at Celtic.
Stuart Armstrong: The midfielder has penned a new two-year deal at Celtic. SNS

The SPFL season rumbles into its third round of fixtures this weekend.

Here we look at the key talking points to look out for: Armstrong's new deal, referees under the spotlight, Tavernier's goal touch and Inverness' Championship struggles.

Will Armstrong return to the Celtic starting line-up?

As contract talks stalled, Stuart Armstrong found himself out of the Celtic starting 11.

Having committed his future to the Scottish champions, the 25-year-old will now be expecting to reclaim his spot in the side after a stellar 2016/2017 campaign.

Celtic's midfield looked impressive even without the Scotland international on Wednesday, however, with new signing Olivier Ntcham receiving widespread acclaim for his performance against Astana.

A longer term battle may await Armstrong as he looks to nail down a consistent starting berth once again.

In the immediate future competition will be less fierce.

A head injury sustained by Aussie playmaker Tom Rogic in the Astana clash makes it more than likely Armstrong will return to Rodgers' line-up this weekend.

Spotlight on referees

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1395892-rangers-preparing-for-bad-referee-decisions-in-training/ | default

There were cards galore last weekend in the Premiership as six reds were dished out.

Four were appealed, three of which were successful. Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack's dismissal against Hibs, Hearts forward Isma Goncalves' sending off at Kilmarnock and Motherwell defender Charles Dunne's at St Johnstone were overturned at hearings on Thursday.

It means referees will be under scrutiny this time around whenever they dive into their pockets.

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha, for one, isn not taking any chances and has been training his players to deal with poor refereeing decisions.

Can James Tavernier rediscover his goal-scoring touch?

James Tavernier: Right-back has found the net 15 times for Rangers.
James Tavernier: Right-back has found the net 15 times for Rangers. SNS Group

In his first season at Rangers, James Tavernier contributed 15 goals to the Ibrox cause from right-back.

The goals dried up last campaign, though, as confidence and form disappeared, with the Englishman only scoring twice.

Strikes against Dunfermilne and Hibs mean he has already matched that number this time out.

Tavernier points to a more fluid approach under Pedro Caixinha and a move to a wing-back role as to why he is now finding the back of the net on a more regular basis.

Whose 100% record will go?

Celtic: Can Kilmarnock end the Hoops' long unbeaten record?
Celtic: Can Kilmarnock end the Hoops' long unbeaten record? SNS

The SPFL has started in curious fashion, with no draws from the first 12 fixtures.

Four sides sit on six points from six, with another four pointless.

Gaps can quickly appear and with three of four sides languishing on zero points taking on the league's table-toppers it is a weekend where the table could begin to take shape.

Bottom of the table Dundee travel to Pittodrie, Kilmarnock host Celtic in the early kick off, while Partick Thistle head to St Johnstone.

All three will be looking to put an end to their opponents 100% starts and claw their way up the table.

Will Inverness get on the board at the third time of asking?

Defeat: Jo Cardle curls home a free-kick as Dunfermilne rout Inverness
Defeat: Jo Cardle curls home a free-kick as Dunfermilne rout Inverness SNS

An opening day defeat to Dundee United hinted at the challenge facing Inverness as they fight to return to the Premiership but a 5-1 thumping off Dunfermilne last weekend made it abundantly clear just how tough it will be for John Robertson's side to bounce straight back up.

This weekend Caley Thistle host Jim Duffy's Morton, a side still basking in a 4-1 Renfrewshire Derby win over St Mirren and know three points are much needed to kick-start their faltering campaign.

The Championship is a league packed full of quality this season, with Dundee United, Dunfermilne and Morton all started strongly.

With 12 new additions to his side, John Robertson knows his side have to start putting points on the board before the leaders head off into the distance.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.