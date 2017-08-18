Craig Gordon: Stuart Armstrong deal brings no guarantees

The Celtic goalkeeper says his teammate could still be sold if a huge offer comes in.

Craig Gordon: Welcomed new deal for teammate. SNS Group

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has welcomed Stuart Armstrong's decision to sign a new contract but warned a big bid could still see him sold.

The midfielder has penned a new deal that runs until 2019, ending a spell of protracted negotiations and speculation about his future.

Armstrong was linked with a move to the English Premier League throughout the summer and manager Brendan Rodgers suggested the situation had affected the player's performance.

Gordon said the contract would let his international teammate get back to his peak form.

"It's good for him to settle back into things and get back to doing what he does best," he said.

"He was one of our best players last season so to get him tied for another few years is brilliant for us.

"We are delighted he has got that sorted out and can move on and concentrate on our football."

Gordon added: "It's only natural, it tends to take a bit of time to get it sorted out but he's done that now.

"He's a great player for us, a really good goal threat and a really important part of the team, so it's great to get him tied down."

Despite seeing the decision as a boost to the squad, Gordon did not think it would end interest from other clubs and said there were no guarantees any player would stay if the right offer came in.

"If he keeps playing the way has been playing I'm sure teams will be interested," he said.

"The amount of money they are capable of paying for players means whether someone is under contract or not it won't make a great deal of difference.

"If somebody wants you they are going to go and get you so I don't think it makes that much difference."

He added: "He could still move next week, if someone was to pay an over-the-top fee then that is what would happen.

"It's good to get him for another two years, if a big bid comes in then that's another story."