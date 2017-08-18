  • STV
  • MySTV

Craig Gordon: Stuart Armstrong deal brings no guarantees

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Derek McLaughlin

The Celtic goalkeeper says his teammate could still be sold if a huge offer comes in.

Craig Gordon: Welcomed new deal for teammate.
Craig Gordon: Welcomed new deal for teammate. SNS Group

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has welcomed Stuart Armstrong's decision to sign a new contract but warned a big bid could still see him sold.

The midfielder has penned a new deal that runs until 2019, ending a spell of protracted negotiations and speculation about his future.

Armstrong was linked with a move to the English Premier League throughout the summer and manager Brendan Rodgers suggested the situation had affected the player's performance.

Gordon said the contract would let his international teammate get back to his peak form.

"It's good for him to settle back into things and get back to doing what he does best," he said.

"He was one of our best players last season so to get him tied for another few years is brilliant for us.

"We are delighted he has got that sorted out and can move on and concentrate on our football."

'It's good to get him for another two years, if a big bid comes in then that's another story.'
Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon

Gordon added: "It's only natural, it tends to take a bit of time to get it sorted out but he's done that now.

"He's a great player for us, a really good goal threat and a really important part of the team, so it's great to get him tied down."

Despite seeing the decision as a boost to the squad, Gordon did not think it would end interest from other clubs and said there were no guarantees any player would stay if the right offer came in.

"If he keeps playing the way has been playing I'm sure teams will be interested," he said.

"The amount of money they are capable of paying for players means whether someone is under contract or not it won't make a great deal of difference.

"If somebody wants you they are going to go and get you so I don't think it makes that much difference."

He added: "He could still move next week, if someone was to pay an over-the-top fee then that is what would happen.

"It's good to get him for another two years, if a big bid comes in then that's another story."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.