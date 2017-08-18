New Inverness CT chairman targets top flight return 

Graham Rae says the club will live within their means to get promoted.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5544806871001-new-inverness-chairman-targets-promotion.jpg" />

Incoming Inverness CT chairman Graham Rae says there is no reason why the club cannot return to the Scottish Premiership.

Caley Thistle are bottom of the Scottish Championship after starting the new campaign with two defeats.

Rae has told STV News they can return to the top flight at the first time of asking through hard work and unity, rather than by trying to spend their way out of the Championship.

"The vision is to get back into the Premiership," he said.

"We want to play good football, we want to play exciting football, we want to do it in an engaging way and restore the trust of our supporters.

"We want to do it in a financially stable way, we have to live within our means. We have to earn our way out of it, we can't spend more than we have."

He added: "There has been some new investment, we've recently made more shares available and will be looking at the best opportunity to sell them in due course should the right sort of people come in.

"But we can't spend our way out of it, we have limits and have to balance the books every year."

The Highland side host Greenock Morton on Saturday as they look to secure their first points of the 2017/2018 season at the third time of asking.