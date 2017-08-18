Dundee complete signing of defender Josh Meekings 

The former Inverness centre-back has signed a one-year deal with Neil McCann's side.

Josh Meekings: Dundee have option of a further year. SNS

Dundee have completed the signing of defender Josh Meekings on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old rejected a new contract with Inverness after suffering a knee injury towards the end of the season.

He has instead spent the summer undergoing rehabilitation work with the Tayside club and has now signed a one-year contract, with the option of a further year, with Neil McCann's side.

Meanwhile, Dundee defender Jack Hendry reckons his side need to play with more freedom if they are to start putting points on the board after two defeats so far this season.

He said: "I feel we have to take the approach where we just need to go out and play with a freedom, no matter who we are playing.

"Every game in this league is going to be tough so we just need to go out and believe in out ability and be confident. The fans got a glimpse of that during the Dundee United game.

"We just need to approach it like every game is winnable and then try to perform to our best.

He added: "Obviously there will be some things we will work on to stop Aberdeen as they are a good side so we will look into them a little.

"But I feel if we can turn up on the day we will have a real good chance as we have some really good players in this squad.

"Pittodrie is always a good place to play at and I'm sure it will be a good atmosphere. If we can get a result, it will be a good confidence booster for the lads after coming off the back of those two defeats."