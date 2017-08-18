Patrick Roberts expected to sign for Celtic next week

The Manchester City winger will return to Celtic Park on a season-long loan.

Patrick Roberts: Winger set to return to the Hoops. SNS Group

Celtic expect to complete the signing of Patrick Roberts on a season-long loan next week.

Manchester City have agreed to allow Roberts to return to Celtic Park, with only minor details to be ironed out.

The Scottish champions have been keen to take the winger back to Glasgow but have had to wait as Manchester City settled on their plans for the 20-year old.

Roberts returned for pre-season training with Pep Guardiola's side and was on the bench for a friendly against Girona earlier this week.

Southampton and Nice were among the interested clubs who were keen to take the Englishman on loan but Roberts was clear he favoured Celtic ahead of all other parties.

Roberts played 47 times for Celtic under Brendan Rodgers last season, scoring 11 times as the club went through the domestic season without defeat, lifting all three major trophies.

Official announcement of the deal is expected next week but Roberts would not be eligible to play in the Champions League play-off second leg against Astana on Tuesday.