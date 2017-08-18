Celtic's windfall makes no difference to rest of league

Kilmarnock boss Lee McCulloch says a huge gulf already exists in the Scottish Premiership.

Gulf: Lee McCulloch says Brendan Rodgers' Celtic are miles ahead financially. SNS

Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch does not believe a €29m (£26.4m) Champions League windfall for Celtic will make much difference to other sides in Scotland.

Brendan Rodgers' side are set to net the cash after thrashing Astana 5-0 in the first leg of their play-off tie to move to withing 90 minutes of a spot in the lucrative group stages.



Killie host the champions at Rugby Park in Saturday's early kick-off having already lost 5-0 to Rodgers' men in the League Cup.

McCulloch believes the additional cash will not have a big impact on the Premiership's other teams.

"If Celtic get into the Champions League then it doesn't matter how much money they get, they deserve it," he said.

"They have been the best team in the country and have great individual players. The gulf is already there in the league with budgets. Take Celtic and Rangers aside and there is still a gulf, a massive gulf, to the rest.

"So if they get another £30m they have deserved it and if they spend it wisely there is no reason why they can't make a dent in the competition."