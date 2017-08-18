Celtic's Nadir Ciftci to join Plymouth Argyle on loan

The 26-year-old forward will join the Pilgrims next week on a temporary basis.

Celtic forward Nadir Ciftci is to join Plymouth Argyle on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old had found himself out of favour at Celtic Park, only featuring four times last season before departing on loan for Turkish side Eskişehirspor.

Ciftci is now set to leave the Hoops on a temporary basis once again, with agent Pierre van Hooijdonk telling STV his client will join former Ross County manager Derek Adams' League One side.

Van Hooijdonk said: "He needs to be back playing and get back to the level where he was."