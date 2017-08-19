Transfer Talk: Forrester to Wimbledon, Killie sign duo

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Harry Forrester is moving down south. SNS Group

It's matchday three across the SPFL but there's still transfer talk doing the rounds.

Rangers welcome Hearts this afternoon but Harry Forrester won't be around as he's joined Wimbledon on a season-long loan deal.

And Kilmarnock could throw their two new signings, Eamonn Brophy and Brad Spencer into their tie at Celtic Paark.

Meanwhile, Dundee boss Neil McCann is weighing up a move for former Celtic youngster Denny Johnstone.

It's all in today's round up.

