  • STV
  • MySTV

Brendan Rodgers: Lee McCulloch is an 'outstanding' manager

STV

Celtic beat Kilmarnock 2-0 at Rugby Park in the Saturday lunchtime kick off.

The Celtic manager is a fan of Lee McCulloch.
The Celtic manager is a fan of Lee McCulloch. SNS

Brendan Rodgers told Kilmarnock boss Lee McCulloch he has "no need to worry" after Celtic's 2-0 win at Rugby Park left the hosts pointless after three Scottish Premiership matches.

The Hoops manager made eight changes for the 5-0 home thrashing of the Ayrshire side in the League Cup earlier in the month and this time he opted for half a dozen as goals from James Forrest and Callum McGregor sealed the win.

McCulloch's side have lost at home to St Johnstone, Hearts and the Parkhead side in their first three league fixtures, but Rodgers, whose side are unbeaten this season, made a point of praising the former Scotland international afterwards.

He said: "He is an outstanding manager. I know the season hasn't started well for him in terms of results and unfortunately he has played us twice now.

"But I was really impressed with him when I saw him working as an assistant with Lee Clark, he did very well and I am even more impressed by him since he has become a manager.

"He is very forward thinking, he wants to do the right things, coach the right way and be organised.

"I know how management can work, sometimes you can get a couple of results and it can go against you a wee bit and in your first job you can find yourself under pressure.

"He has no need to worry. He is a fantastic manager who is starting out in the game.

"Okay it was tough in terms of the result today and in the cup with us making changes and what not, but I believe this start will be good for him in the end and he will go on to progress very well."

And the Kilmarnock boss said he was "humbled" by Rodgers' backing, but went on to admit he would feel a lot better if he had some points on the board.

"It is very flattering to hear Brendan speak about myself like that," McCulloch said. "I think he knows how hard we are working and what we are trying to do. I have been speaking to him quite a lot.

"It is pleasing to hear, but we do need to start picking up points now.

"I told the boys that in the three games we have played we have done okay in them, but we have no points. I would rather not play well and pick up points.

"Yes, very humbling to hear words from a man of that stature, but we will be looking to kick on now."

Meanwhile, when asked about the reports that Patrick Roberts is on his way back from Manchester City for another loan spell, Rodgers said: "No update at all."

He also claimed Nir Bitton should recover from the knock he picked up near the end for the trip to Astana.

"I think he is okay, he said it was the bottom of his foot, it look like his Achilles jarred. He thinks he is fine," he added.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.