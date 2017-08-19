Brendan Rodgers: Lee McCulloch is an 'outstanding' manager

Celtic beat Kilmarnock 2-0 at Rugby Park in the Saturday lunchtime kick off.

The Celtic manager is a fan of Lee McCulloch. SNS

Brendan Rodgers told Kilmarnock boss Lee McCulloch he has "no need to worry" after Celtic's 2-0 win at Rugby Park left the hosts pointless after three Scottish Premiership matches.

The Hoops manager made eight changes for the 5-0 home thrashing of the Ayrshire side in the League Cup earlier in the month and this time he opted for half a dozen as goals from James Forrest and Callum McGregor sealed the win.

McCulloch's side have lost at home to St Johnstone, Hearts and the Parkhead side in their first three league fixtures, but Rodgers, whose side are unbeaten this season, made a point of praising the former Scotland international afterwards.

He said: "He is an outstanding manager. I know the season hasn't started well for him in terms of results and unfortunately he has played us twice now.

"But I was really impressed with him when I saw him working as an assistant with Lee Clark, he did very well and I am even more impressed by him since he has become a manager.

"He is very forward thinking, he wants to do the right things, coach the right way and be organised.

"I know how management can work, sometimes you can get a couple of results and it can go against you a wee bit and in your first job you can find yourself under pressure.

"He has no need to worry. He is a fantastic manager who is starting out in the game.

"Okay it was tough in terms of the result today and in the cup with us making changes and what not, but I believe this start will be good for him in the end and he will go on to progress very well."

And the Kilmarnock boss said he was "humbled" by Rodgers' backing, but went on to admit he would feel a lot better if he had some points on the board.

"It is very flattering to hear Brendan speak about myself like that," McCulloch said. "I think he knows how hard we are working and what we are trying to do. I have been speaking to him quite a lot.

"It is pleasing to hear, but we do need to start picking up points now.

"I told the boys that in the three games we have played we have done okay in them, but we have no points. I would rather not play well and pick up points.

"Yes, very humbling to hear words from a man of that stature, but we will be looking to kick on now."

Meanwhile, when asked about the reports that Patrick Roberts is on his way back from Manchester City for another loan spell, Rodgers said: "No update at all."

He also claimed Nir Bitton should recover from the knock he picked up near the end for the trip to Astana.

"I think he is okay, he said it was the bottom of his foot, it look like his Achilles jarred. He thinks he is fine," he added.