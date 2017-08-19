  • STV
A full summary of Saturday's Scottish Premiership results

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

There were 12 goals across the six top flight fixtures on Saturday.

Clockwise: Hibs lost to Accies, Celtic won at Rugby Park and Hearts drew with Rangers.
Celtic moved top of the Scottish Premiership table with their third win of the season, leapfrogging St Johnstone on goal difference.

But the Perth side remain hot on their heels as they also maintained their 100% record with a 1-0 home win over Partick Thistle, thanks to a Michael O'Halloran strike.

Brendan Rodgers put his faith in youth against Kilmarnock, like he did when the sides met in the League Cup earlier this month, starting Anthony Ralston, Kristoffer Ajer, Kundai Benyu and Calvin Miller in the 2-0 win at Rugby Park.

Hibernian crumbled to their first defeat of the new league campaign, losing 3-1 to Hamilton Accies just a week after their emphatic victory over Rangers at Ibrox.

Rakish Bingham netted twice while Louis Longridge also got in on the scoring as Martin Canning's side enjoyed an incredible second half at Easter Road.

Anthony Stokes pulled a goal back for the home side as the game entered stoppage time but it was too little too late and Accies moved up to fourth in the table.

Rangers and Hearts battled out a flat goalless draw at Ibrox, the first time this season two sides have had to share the points.

Stevie May hit his first two goals for Aberdeen as the Pittodrie side beat Dundee 2-1. Roarie Deacon had equalised for the visitors shortly after the start of the second half but it didn't stop the Dons making it three wins out of three.

And Motherwell returned to Dingwall less than a fortnight after their extra-time win in the League Cup there and beat Ross County 2-0. Richard Tait and Louis Moult netted the goals.

