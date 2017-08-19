Rangers' slow start doesn't worry manager Pedro Caixinha

His side have won one, drawn one and lost one game in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers are yet to find a run of form under Pedro Caixinha this season. SNS

Pedro Caixinha says he is not concerned over Rangers' stuttering start to the season despite them only winning four points from a possible nine.

The Ibrox side drew 0-0 with Hearts at home, a week after losing to their capital counterparts Hibernian.

The only game they have won so far in the Scottish Premiership was the 2-1 win over Motherwell on the opening weekend.

But Caixinha isn't stressing over the result which as left them sixth in the table and five points behind rivals Celtic.

"This football club is about winning games but we are building a new team," he said after the game. "The boys we have down there in the dressing room are winners so we will keep working in that direction.

"We know we are going to face more opponents like this, respecting us, so that's one point.

"When I arrived here last season, for example playing in Ibrox teams were not respecting us but today I felt that respect. That's one step ahead and we must keep going in that direction.

"They are winners, we are winners and we know that hard work together we are going to win games. We are focused on our task and our work.

"It is a concern when you don't create chances, when you create chances the way we did today it is not a concern."