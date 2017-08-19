Jon Daly: No news is good news as Hearts choose head coach

The stand-in boss would like to remain in charge of the Tynecastle side.

Jon Daly would like to remain in charge of Hearts. SNS

Temporary head coach Jon Daly says no news is good news for him as Hearts continue to search for their new man in charge.

The Under-20 boss stepped into Ian Cathro's shoes when he was sacked last month and has expressed his desire to stay in the role on a permanent basis.

He has so far guided his side to a win over Kilmarnock and draw with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and believes the good results are buying the club time to make the right decision.

He's hopeful the more time it takes them to choose someone, the more likely he is to show what he's capable of.

"I thought I would have found out after the Celtic game to be honest but it's something I'm really enjoying," he said after the 0-0 draw at Ibrox. "The backroom staff are really enjoying it and relishing the opportunity to work with a lot of really good players.

" As long as it continues we'll continue to enjoy it and work as hard as we can for the fans and everyone at the club.

"No news means I stay in the job and that's good for me. Us getting results, performances and the reaction out of the players gives them a little bit more time to make the right decision.

"They want to make sure they get the right person in and whether that's me or someone else I don't think it's something that will be rushed.

"We might get another game out of it. If we get to Motherwell we have an international break after it. We have four points so far and I don't think a lot of people would have expected us to have had one point so we're better off. It buys the club time."