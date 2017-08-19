St Johnstone boss turns focus to top-of-the-table clash

The Perth side face league leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership next weekend.

Tommy Wright's St Johnstone take on Celtic next weekend. SNSGroup

Tommy Wright has turned his focus to next weekend's top-of-the table clash between St Johnstone and Celtic, suggesting his side could cause an upset.

The Perth side were knocked off the top spot on Saturday when Celtic leapfrogged them on goal difference but they remain hot on their heels, also winning their first three matches.

St Johnstone were the last side to defeat Celtic in a domestic match, beating them 2-1 at McDiarmid Park in May 2016.

And Wright hopes to bookend Celtic's incredible unbeaten run when they go head-to-head in Glasgow next Saturday, ahead of the international break.

Speaking after his side's 1-0 win at home to Partick Thistle, Wright said he's delighted with his side's run of form.

"It's a fantastic start, but it is only a start," he said.

"I look at it, it's one point off 10 points where I want to be as quickly as possible and if you'd had said at the start of the season you'll go into the international break with a top-of-the-table clash with Celtic, I'd have taken that.

"We go there with great confidence and as the last domestic team to be them. Who knows? Maybe we can cause a surprise and a major upset."