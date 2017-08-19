Lennon: I'll take blame for defeat, I haven't been myself

Hibernian lost 3-1 to Hamilton Accies in the Scottish Premiership.

Neil Lennon watched his side lose 3-1 to Hamilton Accies. SNS

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon is shouldering the blame for his side's 3-1 defeat to Hamilton Accies, saying he hasn't been himself lately.

Martin Canning's men turned in a stunning display, particularly in the second half, to end Hibs' run of form and record the shock result.

Lennon did not shy away from taking his own share of the blame and candidly admitted he had taken his eye off the ball this week, failing to push his players in his usual manner.

"There was no crispness, no final ball of genuine quality and it's something I need to look at," he said.

"I'll take responsibility. I've sort of not been myself in terms of staying on the backs of the players over the week and that won't happen again.

"I thought there was a flatness about us. There was no zip and the better team won. That has to be a real harsh lesson for the players.

"There wasn't one player I could say came out with any credit apart from my goalkeeper. The rest let the game pass them by and that is a worry."

A Rakish Bingham double and a Louis Longridge strike secured the win, rendering Anthony Stokes' late goal nothing more than a consolation.

Canning, who took the reins at Hamilton Accies in January 2015, was delighted with his side's display.

"It was probably one of our most complete performances since I've taken over," he said.

"The first half was good and I said to the boys at half-time that, with a bit more belief, we could win the game.

"In the second half we were excellent. The third goal in particular was a great team goal. I'm really pleased with the work rate and togetherness from everybody."