Billy Davies and Dougie Freedman on Hearts job shortlist

Five interviewed to succeed Ian Cathro as Tynecastle head coach.

Interview: Billy Davies was at Rugby Park on Saturday after being interviewed for the Hearts job during the week. SNS

Billy Davies and Dougie Freedman are on a shortlist to become the new Hearts head coach, along with current caretaker boss Jon Daly.

The experienced pair have been interviewed for the job, along with former Hearts captains Steven Pressley and Paul Hartley.

Daly has held informal talks over taking the role full-time after guiding the team to four points from a tricky opening three fixtures.

The 34-year-old, who has been in charge of the club's Under-20s side since Janaury 2016, took interim charge after the sacking of Ian Cathro the week before the Premiership season started.

During the recruitment process director of football Craig Levein is understood to have also considered a return to the dugout.

Levein and Hearts owner Ann Budge conducted interviews over the last fortnight and will now make their choice over the next 48 hours.

STV understands Hearts expect the new head coach to be in place by Wednesday.