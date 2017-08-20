Hardie: I understand Rangers fans booing after draw

The Ibrox striker says the players are frustrated after "two points dropped".

Frustration: Rangers drew 0-0. SNS Group

Rangers forward Ryan Hardie has said that he can't criticise fans for booing the team off the park after their 0-0 draw with Hearts.

The stalemate at Ibrox means that Rangers have only taken four points from a possible nine in the Premiership so far this season. An opening day win over Motherwell was followed by home defeat to Hibs and then the draw with a Hearts team under Jon Daly's temporary stewardship.

Hardie came off the bench as Rangers pushed for a winner and he said that while the players were unhappy with with the result, he didn't blame supporters for making their feelings know as well.

"Of course, I can understand the fans booing at the end," Hardie said. "At a club like Rangers, the fans expect you to win every week.

"As a squad we know we need to do that.

"It's a huge disappointment for us and, even more so, for the fans.

"We can't panic, it's still early in the season. It was a positive performance in terms of dominating the ball. We were just unfortunate not to get the goal."

The 20-year-old forward, who replaced Graham Dorrans, said that though there was frustration, the team had to find ways to break down stubborn opposition.

"Obviously we're all disappointed because we feel that it's two points dropped," he said. "The mood in the dressing room is that we should have all three.

"We played well and dominated possession. So there's real frustration in there.

"Towards the end we got a few more chances but they were solid, they sat behind the ball and made it hard for us.

"It's up to us to find solutions when teams do that to us because that will be the case for most of the season.

"If we find the solution, I'm sure the goals will come."