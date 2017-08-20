There's much more to come from May, says McInnes

Stevie May scored his first Aberdeen goals in their win over Dundee.

Double: May bagged his first Aberdeen goals. SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes saw Stevie May score a double against Dundee and warned opposition sides there's more to come from his new signing.

The striker joined the Dons from Preston North End earlier this month and he got off the mark in his first home game, scoring in each half as Aberdeen beat Dundee 2-1 to maintain their 100% record in the Premiership this season.

McInnes said May's performance showed the qualities that had brought him to the club and said there was still room for improvement as May adds sharpness.

"I like the fact he scores goals and he can manufacture something for himself. He's the type of striker who finds space which is something you can't coach.

"It's clear he's not had a lot of football in the last couple of years with his injuries and not being selected, but he's the type of boy who's worth persevering with," McInnes said.

"I don't think he's been at his best in the two games he's played so far, but even when he's not at his best he'll still score goals. He's the type of boy who can be having a quiet game but score the goal that gets you the three points.

"We've got to be fair to him and not expect too much when he's had a long time out, but he'll contribute while he's getting there as you saw."