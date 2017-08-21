Transfer Talk: Sviatchenko to Denmark, Celtic want striker

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Erik Sviatchenko could be heading home.

Could it be one in at the front and one out at the back for Celtic?

Brendan Rodgers is reportedly after another striker but at the same time Erik Sviatchenko has been linked with a move back to Denmark.

Celtic are said to have already knocked back a £2.7m bid for the Danish defender with a renewed £3m offer about to head their way.

Meanwhile, have you seen the shortlist for the Hearts job? Steve McClaren has finally ended speculation by taking that job in Israel but there are another five candidates for the club to chose from.

