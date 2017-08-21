  • STV
Callum McGregor misses out on Scotland squad call-up

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

Gordon Strachan omits Celtic midfielder for Lithuania and Malta clashes.

Callum McGregor: Yet to gain a full cap for Scotland.
Callum McGregor has missed out on a Scotland call-up ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifying double header next month.

Scotland travel to Lithuania for the fixture on September 1 before welcoming Malta to Hampden three days later.

The Celtic midfielder, who has been a regular for Brendan Rodgers lately, scored his second goal of the season in their 2-0 weekend win over Kilmarnock.

He has yet to make his Scotland debut and has not been included in the first-team squad since September 2014 when Strachan's men faced Germany in a Euro 2016 qualifier.

The manager has brought in six players who missed out on the Auld Enemy clash in June. 

Steven Fletcher and John McGinn, who were included in the initial squad but missed out on the trimmed version, have both returned.

Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer has been included for the first time after representing Scotland at various youth levels. 

Steven Whittaker, Matt Phillips and Matt Ritchie also return to the squad.

David Marshall, Stephen Kingsley, Mark Reynolds, James Morrison and Jack Hamilton drop out from the pool who were called up for the England game.

Scotland are fourth in Group F on eight points as they fight for a place at Russia next summer. 

They trail Slovenia by three points, Slovakia by four and league leaders England by six.

Slovenia and Slovakia face each other the night Scotland play in Vilnius while England are away to Malta.

Scotland will take on Slovakia at home and Slovenia away in next month's double header to close the qualifying campaign.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers

  • Jordan Archer
  • Craig Gordon
  • Allan McGregor

Defenders

  • Ikechi Anya 
  • Christophe Berra
  • Russell Martin 
  • Charlie Mulgrew
  • Andy Robertson
  • Kieran Tierney 
  • Steven Whittaker

Midfielders

  • Stuart Armstrong 
  • Barry Bannan
  • Scott Brown 
  • Tom Cairney 
  • Darren Fletcher 
  • Ryan Fraser
  • James Forrest 
  • James McArthur
  • John McGinn
  • Matt Phillips
  • Matt Ritchie
  • Robert Snodgrass 

Strikers

  • Steven Fletcher
  • Leigh Griffiths 
  • Chris Martin
  • Steven Naismith 

