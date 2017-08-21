SPFL Wrap: Key talking points from the weekend fixtures

Celtic moved to the top of the Scottish Premiership while Rangers dropped more points.

From left: Celtic's Anthony Ralston, Hamilton Accies boss Martin Canning with Greg Docherty and Aberdeen's Stevie May. SNS

Celtic moved to the top of the Scottish Premiership on Saturday but St Johnstone and Aberdeen remain hot on their heels, also maintaining their 100% start.

It was a different story for Rangers, however, who dropped more points. A week after losing to Hibernian, it was their Edinburgh counterparts Hearts who tripped them up with a goalless draw.

In the Championship, Dundee United kept up their winning streak, albeit without the performance to match, and Inverness Caley Thistle picked up their first point of the campaign.

Here's a full summary of what everyone has been talking about over the weekend.

Celtic's squad getting bigger and better

Brendan Rodgers congratulates Calvin Miller after the win SNS

In a Scottish context, Celtic's squad is frighteningly strong.

Brendan Rodgers made eight changes to his side for the League Cup home tie against Kilmarnock earlier in the month and thrashed Lee McCulloch's side 5-0.

For the Scottish Premiership trip to Rugby Park on Saturday, the Hoops boss made six changes as teenagers Kristoffer Ajer, Calvin Miller, Anthony Ralston and Kundai Benyu all started.

With a back-four with an average of 19, the treble-winners coasted to a 2-0 victory through goals from James Forrest and Callum McGregor and are overwhelming favourites to capture title number seven.

Departed Rangers quartet raise fresh questions

Michael O'Halloran has scored four league goals this season. SNS

While the Light Blues were dropping points for the second week running with a 0-0 draw against Hearts, four men dubbed surplus to requirements by Pedro Caixinha this summer were showing they have not let their Ibrox exit affect them too badly.

Joe Garner and Martyn Waghorn were both on target for new side Ipswich, while Barrie McKay and Michael O'Halloran also netted for their new clubs, Nottingham Forest and St Johnstone.

Their old team already trail Celtic by five points just three games into the new term and there is little to suggest the raft of players brought in by Caixinha will be any more capable of challenging the Hoops than the men he has allowed to leave.

Stevie May hits the ground running

Stevie May opened his scoring account for Aberdeen. SNS Group

After 15 months out with a serious injury there was some concern that May may not possess the same deadly poaching skills he had during his St Johnstone deals.

But he left boss Derek McInnes purring after netting a double for his new side on just his second start against Dundee as the Dons claimed a 2-1 Pittodrie win.

He now appears to be the perfect focal point for a side already boosted by the summer additions of Ryan Christie, Gary Mackay-Steven and Greg Stewart.

And the fact he scored in the 11th minute to tie in with the Gothenburg anniversary across his back will do his already fans' favourite status no harm.

Hamilton Accies defy critics with positive start

Hamilton Accies celebrate their win at Easter Road. SNS

It is only a matter of weeks since the annual round of pre-season predictions and Martin Canning's side were once again widely tipped to be heading for the drop.

The Hamilton Accies manager shrugged off the suggestions there was a miserable season ahead and said it was his job to prove everything wrong.

Although it is too soon to make any definitive calls, his players seem to be up for the challenge.

No matter where the side end up at the tail end of the season, they have already contributed one of the team goals of the campaign with Rakish Bingham scoring his second, and Accies' third, goal at Easter Road at the end of a stylish move.

The win will be more than welcome but the performance might also add a little swagger to a side already six points ahead of teams thought to have better prospects.

Worrying times for pointless bottom three

Alan Archibald's Partick Thistle are still without a point. SNS

Kilmarnock, Dundee and Partick Thistle will all hope the writing is not on the wall for their campaigns already having started the new season with three straight defeats.

The Jags had high hopes of matching their first top six finish last term but now find themselves lagging behind their rivals after Saturday's defeat to St Johnstone.

Kilmarnock - beaten 2-0 by Celtic - have also not made the start Lee McCulloch envisioned when he successfully persuaded Scotland internationals Gordon Greer, Kirk Broadfoot and Chris Burke to move to Rugby Park.

Dundee too are struggling to keep opposition out and their 2-1 loss to Aberdeen means they have already shipped seven goals this season - more than any other top-flight side.

Dundee United showing the mark of champions?

Scott McDonald, right, celebrates his late winner. SNS

Unfortunately football is not always be the beautiful game and if Dundee United fans were not already aware of this they certainly are after Saturday's performance.

More than 6000 fans filled Tannadice, no doubt hoping for a goalfest against newly promoted Brechin City, but they left with only one positive - the three points.

Scott McDonald's 80th-minute strike was the only moment worth shouting about but at least it maintained United's 100% record in the league so far.

That is often cited as the sign of a champions, though, the ability to pull off ugly wins even when they are not on top form.