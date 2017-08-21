Freedman out of Hearts running after Crystal Palace move

The Scot has been appointed sporting director at the English Premier League club.

Decision: Dougie Freedman has rejoined Palace. PA

Dougie Freedman has been ruled out of the running to be next Hearts head coach after joining Crystal Palace as their new sporting director.

The former Scotland international striker was one of five names on Hearts' shortlist to succeed Ian Cathro after interviews were held over the last week.

Freedman has instead accepted a new role at Palace, where he was previously player, assistant manager and manager.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parrish said: "This is a position I have been looking to fill for a while, someone to work with the manager, myself and head of recruitment, Tim Coe, on all the footballing aspects of the club.

"I'm delighted that Dougie has agreed to accept the position and look forward to continuing Crystal Palace's progression to become a solid Premier League club with the right infrastructure."

Hearts owner Ann Budge and director of football Craig Levein had narrowed search down to Freedman, Billy Davies, Paul Hartley, Steven Pressley and Jon Daly and are hopeful of making an appointment this week.