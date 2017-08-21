Astana boss concedes Celtic will qualify for group stage

Stanimir Stoilov confidently predicted his side would go through before 5-0 defeat.

Stanimir Stoilov: Astana boss not expecting a miracle.

Astana boss Stanimir Stoilov is not expecting his side to perform a football miracle against Celtic in Kazakhstan on Tuesday night.

The Hoops are leading 5-0 from the first leg of the Champions League play-off in Glasgow and are all but certain to go through to the group stage for the second season in a row under Brendan Rodgers.

Asked if he believed in the prospect of a something extraordinary occurring at the Astana Arena, Bulgarian Stoilov said he had to be "realistic".

He said: "Celtic are 99% through to the group stages of the Champions League.

"Our chances are not so great but anything can happen. But to be realistic, Celtic will be going through.

"Celtic can get through the group stages but it depends on who the opponents are after that as to how far they can go."

When Stoilov was referred to Barcelona's remarkable comeback against Paris St German last season when they won 6-1 in the Nou Camp after losing the first game 4-0, he was no more optimistic.

He said: "Barcelona can do these kind of unreal things - we don't. But 5-0 is the best motivation for our players. We want to play well at home.

"I think tomorrow will be a good match. We will do everything to win the game. We always play to win at home - we don't want to lose.

"The team is feeling really stressed after last week so we need to try to do much better. We made mistakes in the first game but there were five shots and five goals.

"The team has prepared very well and we will make it a good game."