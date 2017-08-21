Nadir Ciftci completes loan move from Celtic to Plymouth

The striker was not part of Brendan Rodgers' plans at Celtic Park.

Loan: Ciftci has moved to England. SNS

Plymouth Argyle have confirmed the signing of Celtic's Nadir Ciftci on a season-long loan deal.

The striker, who still has two years left on his contract, will spend the season at the League One club after being told he is not part of Brendan Rodgers' plans for the Scottish champions.

Ciftci will play under former Ross County manager Derek Adams at Home Park.

The move comes after Cifcti failed to appear in any games for Celtic so far this season, despite injuries to Leigh Griffiths and Moussa Dembele.

The Turkish striker joined Celtic in 2015 after two successful seasons at Dundee United but failed to make an impact. He was loaned out to Eskisehirspor in January 2016 for the remainder of the season but returned to Celtic Park in the summer.

Ciftci was then loaned out to Pogon Szczecin in February 2017 but failed to score for the Polish side.