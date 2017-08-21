Greg Docherty signs contract extension at Hamilton

The midfielder is now under contract at New Douglas Park until the summer of 2020.

Deal: Docherty has signed a new contract. SNS Group

Hamilton midfielder Greg Docherty has signed a new contract with the club, extending his current deal by a further two years.

Docherty is now committed to the club until the summer of 2020.

The 20-year old is a product of the club's youth system and has played for Hamilton since the age of ten.

He made his first team debut against Alloa in December 2013 and has made 89 appearances, scoring five times.

Docherty, now an established part of Martin Canning's team, was called up to Scotland's under-21 squad for the first time last September and has since earned two caps at that level.