Rodgers: Celtic are relaxed but we won't lose focus

The Celtic boss says his side will play to win despite a 5-0 lead against Astana.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists his players won't take it easy against Astana, despite holding a healthy advantage in their Champions League play-off tie.

A 5-0 win at Celtic Park last week sees Rodgers' side on the brink of qualifying for the group stages for the second consecutive year, bar a comeback that even Astana's manager has written off as too unlikely.

The Celtic manager wouldn't look beyond the second leg in Kazakhstan though, saying his team had travelled with the intent of working hard to secure another positive result.

"In every single game we play we are always relaxed but focused and there is no change in this game," he said.

"We are never complacent, we never take anything for granted and that is a daily part of our life.

"When you play for a huge club like Celtic every day you have to prove yourself and in every game, so there is no question of being too complacent.

"My players will be relaxed but always with a focus.

"We worked very well in the first leg but we need to complete the job tomorrow. The first leg is gone, it's in the past.

"This is a game that you just can't just discard.

"We had a great result in the first game but we had to work very hard and it will be equally that tomorrow."

Rodgers also pointed to his side's recent European record and said that they wanted to extend a run of form from the previous qualifiers and last year's group stage.

"We have a good record since the Barcelona game away from home in Europe so we are looking to add to that," he said.

"We had a good performance against Monchengladbach, drew and should have won the game.

"Manchester City we had a good result and drew and against Rosenborg we won 1-0 so we are growing and developing at this level and we hope we can continue to do that tomorrow.

"So we think of it as 0-0. We are strong in every game we play and we always pick a team to get the best result we can.

"Thus far we haven't conceded a goal in the qualification phase...in our competitive games we have conceded one goal so far.

"It is a good effort by the players and it epitomises the organisation in the team.

"A lot of focus is on the creativity and style with which the team plays but we have a philosophy in terms of our defensive organisation which is also equal to our attacking idea.

"We take great pride in how we defend, how we press, the togetherness and cohesion in the team because it is all related.

"So all that means we concede few opportunities and then we can defend with the ball as well, our possession is at a higher level, we can defend better with the ball, have longer periods with the ball and in the opponents' half - and if all that equates to a clean sheet then I would be very, very happy."

