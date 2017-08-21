Ajax Cape Town announce sale of defender to Celtic

The South African club say a deal for Rivaldo Coetzee has been concluded.

Signing: Ajax CT have sold Coetzee to Celtic. SNS Group

Celtic have completed a deal to sign defender Rivaldo Coetzee from Ajax Cape Town, the South African club have announced.

The club say that an agreement has been reached for the transfer, pending a medical and the player being granted a work permit.

The 20-year old defender has 23 caps for his country and was at one point the youngest international in his country's history.

Coetzee has been at Ajax CT for all of his professional career so far, having graduated from the club's youth system.

He will now travel to Glasgow to complete the move and become part of Brendan Rodgers' squad as they look to build on their domestic success and progress in Europe.



