Celtic are looking sharper than ever before, says Brown

The Celtic captained credited Brendan Rodgers with improving the side this summer.

Ready: Brown says Celtic are stronger than last season. SNS Group

Celtic captain Scott Brown has said that his team are stronger this season and well prepared to continue their unbeaten run.

The Scottish champions are in Kazakhstan for the second leg of their Champions League play-off against Astana and hold a commanding 5-0 lead from the match at Celtic Park.

Brown said that Brendan Rodgers and his coaching staff had lifted fitness levels and had the team thoroughly drilled on their opposition, putting them in the perect place to add another positive result to their record.

"We are a lot more fitter than last season, we came back in in better condition, we watched a lot more videos of Astana, how they played and how we can attack them and create chances," he said.

"That's due to the gaffer and backroom staff who have looked into that.

"But on behalf of the players, the lads are looking a lot more sharper than we probably ever have done.

"We will do our analysis and do everything properly because you never know what can happen in football.

"But as long as we do everything properly and start the game the way we should do we should hopefully get a good result."

Brown also commented on Callum McGregor's omission from the Scotland squad to face Lithuania and Malta, saying that the player would go on to push his case for a call-up from Gordon Strachan.

"He has been fantastic for us," he said.

"Especially this season - he has started really well, scoring goals, creating chances and working hard.

"Callum will keep fighting and keep showing Gordon how good a player he is over the next couple of months and he will be fighting to get into the next squad."