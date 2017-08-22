Transfer Talk: Lawwell visits Man City, Simunovic stays

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Etihad: Why was Peter Lawwell in Manchester? SNS Group

If ever there was a need for the eyes emoji it is the moment you hear Celtic's chief executive Peter Lawwell was at the Etihad Stadium last night.

Why was he watching Manchester City v Everton? Who was he there to see? It does not take a Scottish football expert to put two and two together and work out Patrick Roberts' comeback is closer than ever.

Meanwhile, all the way over in Kazakhstan, on the same night Ajax Cape Town say Rivaldo Coetzee is joining Celtic, Brendan Rodgers says defender Jozo Simunovic is not for sale.

Elsewhere, Steven Pressley now looks like the favourite for the Hearts job and Motherwell's Chris Cadden has another new admirer.

Today's top stories

ICYMI

Beyond Scotland

Today's back pages