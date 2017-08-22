Rodgers: What else can McGregor do for Scotland call-up?

The Celtic manager was surprised his midfielder was left out of the Scotland squad.

Brendan Rodgers: Big fan of Callum McGregor. SNS

Brendan Rodgers has questioned what else Callum McGregor has to do to make be a part of Scotland's 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The midfielder was left out of Gordon Strachan's squad ahead of next month's double header against Lithuania and Malta despite his form for Celtic this season.

McGregor is yet to make his senior debut, having only been handed one call-up three years ago when Scotland took on Germany in the opening Euro 2016 qualifier.

The 24-year-old's teammates Craig Gordon, Scott Brown, Kieran Tierney, James Forrest, Stuart Armstrong and Leigh Griffiths have all been included in the international squad though.

Speaking in Kazakhstan ahead of Celtic's Champions League play-off against Astana, Brendan Rodgers said: "I haven't talked to Callum about it but I'm disappointed for him. I don't know what else he can do.

"I was surprised when he wasn't in it - then even more surprised when I actually saw the squad. But I don't think he can do any more.

"Gordon and his staff will have their reasons why, I'm just thankful I've got him in my squad. I think about the number of positions he can play and the quality he brings. He's a real special talent."

He added: "Nothing will change with Callum, he'll go on and do what he's been doing over the course of the last 12 months. He'll show how valuable he is for Celtic."

Rodgers does not believe this knock back will change McGregor's mentality and hopes he will carry on as before.

"You don't have to give him any extra incentive or motivation," he said.

"When you play for a club this size you're having to prove yourself all the time. Whether you're a player or whether you're a manager, it never changes.

"Callum can be very cool to the fact that he can't do any more. There is no more he can do."

He continued: "He has performed in big games, he has a real special talent, especially in European and international football where the ability to keep the ball is crucial and the ability to tactically understand the game.

"He has really, really impressed me with that side of it."

Rodgers added: "Listen, maybe Gordon has other players he feels have been in the squad for longer and he doesn't need to disrupt that so you have to respect that. All Callum can do is keep working well.

"I was thinking back to the Scottish Cup Final where I had a very quick decision to make (following Tierney's injury) and if I didn't have a player of Callum's quality or that sort of multi-functional player then I couldn't do that. Wherever he plays he can play to a top level."