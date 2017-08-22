Scottish football fans 'not getting value for money'

Supporters Direct Scotland surveyed 12,500 for their thoughts on issues affecting the game.

Passion: Supporters enjoyed celebrating Scotland's goals against England. SNS

Scottish football fans want an improved match day experience, saying they do not receive value for money.

A total of 12,500 fans took part in Supporters Direct Scotland's questionnaire, giving their views on the big issues affecting the game.

The cost of tickets and kick-off times remain the two most important factors when influencing fans' decisions on whether or not to go to a match.

Supporters also voiced their opinions on safe standing, trialling alcohol and problems surrounding the game, particularly sectarianism.

Andrew Jenkin from Supporters Direct Scotland says it is vital clubs start listening to their fans more because the results show key issues have to be addressed in order to make positive improvements.

"Fans are really important to the well-being of the game and if we're not listening to their views eventually they will walk away and those numbers won't stay as high," he said.

"Their views have to be represented in the right and proper way."

Match day experience

Celtic introduced safe standing in season 2016/17. SNS

The cost of tickets continues to be the most influential factor when it comes to attending football games.

Last year, 70% said the prices were poor and did not reflect good value for money.

While the numbers have improved this year, more than half (56%) are still not happy with how much they are being asked to pay.

In fact, when asked what is the biggest threat to Scottish football over the next five years, affordability was the most popular answer, with 31% of fans saying it is a potentially huge problem.

Supporters also had their say on experiences inside the ground with almost everyone (88%) agreeing safe standing would improve the day out.

That is an increase of 8% from 2016, possibly as a result of seeing Celtic successfully implement it last season.

While the majority (62%) would still be keen on alcohol being trialled at games, enthusiasm has decreased 5% from last year's results and a further 4% on 2015.

Many of the elements surrounding the match day experience are intertwined and creating a positive atmosphere is vital for clubs.

Fans have agreed that, once inside the ground, it is the atmosphere that contributes most to their enjoyment, more so than catering, facilities, customer service and entertainment.

Downsides to Scottish football

Footballers regularly promote the stamp out racism message. SNS

While Supporters Direct Scotland say fans' feedback on the match day experience is vital and must be listened to by clubs, there are overall results that should also be taken into consideration.

More than half of fans (51%) do not think Scottish football is high quality and less than half (48%) are optimistic about the future of our game.

Then there are the problems which naturally affect the match day experience but are also concerning on a wider level.

The majority still say sectarianism is rife across the game with 88% saying they have witnessed it in and around grounds and 50% being personally subjected to the behaviour.

Most agreed problems with racism, homophobia, sexism and physical abuse are not as serious in Scottish football but have seen it happen.

The Offensive Behaviour at Football Act also continues to be a controversial subject, with 71% saying it has not prevented unacceptable conduct by supporters.

Better relationships with clubs

Fans want to see clubs establish and maintain good relationships with young supporters. SNS

A new option introduced to the survey this year is the importance of having a good relationship with your club.

Supporters found it so vital they ranked it as the third most important factor.

More and more are noticing supporter liaison now, with a 9% increase in those sating they are aware of the role.

This could also tie in with more clubs taking the position more seriously themselves and offering more opportunities to enter that line of employment.

Some of the positive features clubs offer supporters also go unnoticed, with the majority (73%) saying they do not know if there is an option for visually impaired people to use headsets and commentary.

Many also say they are worried about what clubs are doing to attract young fans over the next five years, with it being rated the third biggest threat to the game.

Positives

Television coverage does not have as big a bearing on attendances as some might expect. © SNS Group

While it may look all doom and gloom at first glance, there are still many positives to take from the results.

A healthy 75% said a match being shown live on television had no bearing on their decision to actually attend a game.

And 64% say they are proud to support Scotland's national side, albeit 71% admitted to putting their club first.

There was also positive feedback on the restructure of domestic competitions. The new League Cup format has won the hearts of 63% of supporters, while 45% say they like the changes made to the Challenge Cup.

On that note, 59% also said they would support an alternative European competition should it be offered to them.

While most (24%) agreed Celtic were best at developing youngsters, Hamilton Accies were voted as the second best in Scotland (14%).

What the authorities say

The SPFL's Neil Doncaster has reacted to the survey results. SNS Group

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster welcomed the input of supporters.

He said: "It is a very valuable, annual barometer of the issues most important to fans across the country.

"The SPFL recognises that value for money and ticket pricing are, and arguably always will be, top priorities for supporters while also acknowledging the considerable work clubs commit to in this area, which was an 'ask' of last year's survey.

"On the subject of unacceptable conduct, we continue to work closely with Scottish Government, Scottish FA and our clubs."

He added: "In January of this year the SPFL published updated and newly approved league-wide guidance, applicable to all 42 member clubs.

"While the purpose of the survey is to identify areas for improvement, it is also worth highlighting some of Scottish football's success stories, investments and opportunities, both recent and current.

"We all share a common goal of wishing Scottish football to be in the very best health possible, both on the pitch and off it, for the benefit of supporters, players and all involved at our 42 clubs."

Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan said: "This is an important survey for us and we use the findings to help us understand the issues affecting Scottish football and to review and measure fans' attitudes from year to year.

"We will consider these findings within congress and will also focus on some of the topics at our annual convention.

"Our aim will be to share good practice and spark discussion around how Scottish football can do more to deliver value for money to supporters."

He added: "Tackling unacceptable conduct also remains at the forefront of our minds and earlier this year we strengthened our guidance to our members, with the clubs now accepting more responsibility in Scottish Cup matches to investigate and impose sanctions on those who have misbehaved at our games."