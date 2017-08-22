Billy Davies withdraws from race to become Hearts boss

The former Nottingham Forest manager says the structure is wrong at Tynecastle.

Withdrawal: Davies will not be next Hearts head coach. SNS Group

Billy Davies has pulled out of the running to become the next head coach of Hearts.

The former Motherwell, Preston, Derby and Nottingham Forest manager had interviewed for the position made vacant by Ian Cathro's departure.

He expressed concerns about the overall structure at the club, however, and said he is no longer interested in the role.

Davies also suggested the club did not have the necessary finances to change the structure in order to achieve future success.

The 53-year old was on a shortlist compiled by Hearts chairwoman Ann Budge and director of football Craig Levein.

The list also included Dougie Freedman, Steven Pressley, Paul Hartley and Hearts interim boss and Under-20s coach Jon Daly.

Freedman has since been appointed as Crystal Palace's sporting director.

In a statement released by his representatives Superior Sports Management, Davies said: "I spoke to Hearts, looked at their structure and gave them a clear plan on how to alter it to improve the club.

"It appears they are not ready to make the internal changes required to achieve greater success. It seems to me they just want to change the figurehead.

"It's my belief just changing the manager will not achieve what's required for success and perhaps the alterations are outwith their financial boundaries at present.

"I wish them well in their future endeavours."