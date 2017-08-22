Jozo Simunovic missing from Celtic team to face Astana

The defender has been replaced by teenager Kristoffer Ajer in the backline.

Rested: Jozo Simunovic has been left out by Brendan Rodgers. SNS Group

Celtic have made changes to their team to face Astana with Jozo Simunovic a notable absentee from the starting line-up.

Brendan Rodgers has left the centre-back out of his squad for the Champions League play-off tie, which will be played on an artificial pitch.

Celtic won the first leg of the tie 5-0 in Glasgow last week and only a major upset would stop them from taking their place in Thursday's group stage draw.

Rodgers has insisted his side will not take it easy in Kazakhstan and they intend to continue a good recent run of away results.

Simunovic has been replaced by Kristoffer Ajer, while Tom Rogic is on the bench with Callum McGregor starting in midfield.

Craig Gordon starts in goal with Mikael Lustig, Nir Bitton, Kristoffer Ajer and Kieran Tierney ahead of him in defence.

Captain Scott Brown plays alongside Olivier Ntcham in the centre of the park with James Forrest, Callum McGregor and Scott Sinclair supporting striker Leigh Griffiths in attack.