Motherwell sign Lithuanian striker Deimantas Petravicius

The 21-year-old has been on trial at Fir Park but is not yet fully fit.

Deimantas Petravicius: Put pen to paper on one-year deal. Motherwell FC

Motherwell have signed Lithuanian striker Deimantas Petravicius on a one-year deal.

The 21-year-old goalscorer has impressed manager Steve Robinson after a week on trial with the Fir Park side.

He has seven senior caps for his country and spent his youth career in England, coming through the ranks at Nottingham Forest.

He then moved to Poland last summer, joining Ekstraklasa.

"It's great to have signed today and all of the staff are excellent here," he told the official Motherwell site.

"I've been here one week on trial and really liked everything.

"It's been a tough week for me because I haven't played 90 minutes for two months and then I played two matches for the Under-20s so it was quite hard but I'm getting fitter every day."

Robinson welcomed his new signing to the club.

He said: "Deimantas has been with us and played in a couple of bounce matches at Dalziel Park.

"He comes with an excellent pedigree - he's already a full international and has played in the English Championship and the Polish top flight."

He added: "He is completely different to what we have at the top end of the pitch in that he's extremely quick, so we have a different dimension. He'll be one that will have to get up to speed and fight his way into the starting eleven.

"However, like George Newell, another young forward we recently recruited, we have real high hopes he can progress with us."

Petravicius can play on the flank or through the middle but may not be fit enough to face Hearts on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.

He has not been included in Lithuania's squad to face Scotland in the 2018 World Cup qualifier next month.