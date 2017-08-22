Ann Budge: Hearts will not rush head coach appointment

An announcement is expected to be made next week regarding the vacancy.

Ann Budge: Interviews conducted in search for Ian Cathro's replacement.

Hearts owner Ann Budge has said the club will not rush the appointment of a new head coach.

The club have been conducting interviews as they search for a replacement for Ian Cathro, who was sacked on August 1.

Former England manager Steve McClaren had thrown his hat in the ring, before taking on a new job in Israel.

Dougie Freedman was under consideration but was appointed as Crystal Palace sporting director while Billy Davies spoke to the club but said on Tuesday he would not be joining the club, criticising the internal structure.

Budge confirmed under-20s coach Jon Daly would continue as interim manager for this weekend's game against Motherwell but that work was continuing as they look for the right candidate.

"With regard to on-field matters, I repeat what was said in my previous statement, namely that the board will not rush the new management appointment," she said in a statement on the club's official website.

"We did receive lots of interest and we have conducted a number of interviews.

"The calibre of interviewee was very high and every candidate was worthy of very serious consideration. I would like to publicly thank all of them for the time and trouble taken in preparing for and attending these meetings."

She added: "As well as interviewing shortlisted candidates, we have also conducted a review of our football operation both against our initial three-year plan and importantly, against our new three-year plan, to confirm the suitability of our current management model as the club continues to progress.

"While this has been going on, Jon Daly, supported by the other members of the coaching staff, has stepped up to the mark brilliantly and filled the role of interim head coach admirably.

"Jon will continue to do so for the Motherwell game. An announcement will be made regarding a permanent appointment next week."

STV understands Daly has impressed the Hearts players, as well as assistant coach Austin MacPhee and first team coach Liam Fox since taking charge, with the first team keen for him to continue in the role.

Craig Levein is keen to retain the model of replacing the head coach from within the coaching structure by appointing Daly but owner Budge remains to be convinced after the failure of rookie boss Ian Cathro.

She favours a more experienced man in charge and Steven Pressley remains firmly in the board's thoughts. Paul Hartley is unlikely to be handed the job.