Celtic qualify for the Champions League despite scare

The Scottish champions won 8-4 on aggregate against Astana despite defeat in Kazakhstan.

Job done: Sinclair scored as Celtic reached the group stage. SNS Group

Celtic have sealed their place in the group stage of the Champions League for the second season running, defeating Astana 8-4 on aggregate but losing 4-3 on the night in Kazakhstan.



Brendan Rodgers' side looked like they already had one foot in the group stage after the home leg in Glasgow last week, when they racked up a 5-0 lead over the Kazakh champions.

Rodgers had insisted his side wouldn't take it easy in the second leg and Celtic had early chances but fell behind when Kristoffer Ajer diverted a shot into his own net. The response was almost immediate with Scott Sinclair equalising for the visitors.

That away goal looked to have put the tie beyond all reasonable doubt but Astana flew out of the blocks in the second half, scoring twice in quick succession through Serikzhan Muzhikov and Patrick Twumasi.

That burst gave Astana a flicker of hope and it increased when Twumasi scored their fourth with 20 minutes left. Any nerves from Celtic were extinguished when Olivier Ntcham scored their second of the night after 80 minutes.

Leigh Griffiths then wrapped up the scoring in the dying minutes of the tie.

The Scottish champions now take their place in Thursday's group stage draw where they will learn which of the continent's top clubs will be visiting Glasgow.

Qualification also brings a massive financial boost for the club, with Celtic set to bank a minimum of £26.4m for reaching the groups, with further rewards for every point gained and any subsequent progress in the competition.